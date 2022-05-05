MCDOWELL, N.C. (WSPA) — A McDowell County man has been arrested after deputies said he strangled a woman with medical tubing.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, a woman reported that Michael Robert Whitson, 45, of Nebo, assaulted her by strangling her with medical tubing on April 14. The two know each other.

Deputies said the victim suffered minor injuries from the incident.

After further investigation, deputies arrested Whitson on April 22.

Whitson was charged with felonious assault by strangulation and misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun.

He is currently being held on no bond.