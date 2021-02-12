North Carolina man accused of threatening to kill President Biden has done this before, officials say

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Gastonia man is now facing federal charges after he was accused of threatening to kill President Joe Biden. Authorities say it’s not the first time he’s threatened someone’s life.

Before coming to Gaston County, David Kyle Reeves lived in Georgia. Authorities there say Reeves did the same thing, though on a smaller scale, while there.

“We’re very familiar with Mr. Reeves. We’ve dealt with him on multiple, several occasions,” said Captain Chris Carroll with the Hart County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia.

The court documents from the District Court of Western North Carolina detail the messages from Reeves.

“I’m going to f***ing kill you all. F*** the White House. I’m going to chop your heads off,” one document reads.

And that’s just the first call he’s accused of making to either the White House threatening President Biden and the Secret Service between Jan. 28 and Feb. 1.

According to Capt. Carroll, Reeves did the same thing while in Georgia, threatening former President Donald Trump, the Pizza Hut where he used to work and even law enforcement.

“He actually left me a voicemail personally, threatening to kill me, within the past few months,” Capt. Carroll said.

In 2020 alone, Reeves was accused of assault against family and police officers and making terroristic threats. In this most recent case, he’s accused of making the threat at the White House switchboard and when Secret Service agents called him about it, he said he had free speech.

They also say he called them back three separate times in one day, each time threatening them and saying he had the right to do so and even threatened to kill a secret service agent once he got out of jail.

For those who have dealt with Reeves, they say he’s got a serious problem.

“I would say he needs help. You can’t go around threatening others,” Capt. Carroll said.

According to the district court filing, Reeves came to Gastonia as he has family there, but FOX 46 could not find any contact information for them.

If convicted, Reeves could get five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The Secret Service continues to investigate this case.