NEW KENT, Va. (WNCN) — Deputies say a North Carolina man was arrested on rape and other charges after he traveled to Virginia to meet an 11-year-old girl.

The incident was reported Saturday at 9:40 a.m. when deputies were called about a girl who had run away from home in New Kent County, which is east of Richmond.

“During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that the female juvenile may be in the company of a male that she been communicating with via one of the social media platforms,” a news release from the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office said.

The girl was later found with the suspect in a motel in the eastern part of the county, the news release said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for a complete evaluation, deputies said.

Jose Martinez Marmolejo, 25, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, was taken into custody and faces several charges, according to deputies.

Charges against Marmolejo include rape, production of child pornography, abduction and “additional serious charges related to crimes against a child,” the news release said.

New Kent, which is the county seat of New Kent County, is 226 miles from Fayetteville, North Carolina, according to Google maps.

After he appeared before a magistrate, Marmolejo is being held without bond in a jail in Henrico County.