WINSTON-SALM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man was charged with two counts of arson in connection to a house fire that killed an elderly woman in June and another fire on Sunday in which a 58-year-old man was found dead inside a home, according to Winston-Salem police.

Russell Edwards Marshall, 68, of Winston-Salem, allegedly started a fire on June 22 fire on Renigar Street that left Barbara Harmon, 81, dead, and Sunday’s fire on East 22nd Street, where authorities found the body of Jessie Lee Scott, 58, of Winston-Salem.

Edwards is being held on a $1 million bond.

Isaiah Stephenson Sr. talked to FOX8 about watching the flames engulf the home on Renigar Street.

“It’s just a weird feeling seeing something like that,” Stephenson said. “Knowing somebody was still in there…was even worse.”

Winston-Salem police tell FOX8 that while firefighters tried to put out the flames at the house fire, they discovered the body of Harmon.

“I saw them when they took the little yellow top to cover the body … It was sad. I don’t wish that on anybody,” neighbor Chantelle Wilson said.

The home used to be one woman’s family home. She raised her kids there. Then, more than a decade ago, she decided to move and convert the house into a home care site for seniors and people with disabilities.

It’s one of three she manages in Winston-Salem.

She and her home supervisor told FOX8 that there were four people inside the house when it caught: two men, ages 53 and 62, 81-year-old Barbara Harmon, and a caregiver.

Wilson said she watched the caregiver run back inside to try to save Harmon.

“It was very sad,” she said. “I hate to see anything happen to anyone. It brought tears to my eyes when they could not get her out.”

Investigators cleared the scene Thursday afternoon after spending more than 12 hours combing through broken glass, melting siding and charred furniture.

In their initial fire attack, first responders described heavy flames in the basement portion of the home, moving up to the main floor and roof.