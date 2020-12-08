North Carolina man confronts deputies with AK-47 during attempt to serve arrest warrant

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina man was arrested on Friday after pointing an AK-47 at deputies when they tried to serve an arrest warrant, according to a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Around 6:55 p.m., two RCSO deputies went to Whip O Will Lane in Pelham to find and arrest Patrick James Donovan, 46, of Reidsville, on an outstanding warrant from Caswell County for misdemeanor simple assault.

When deputies arrived at the home, they turned on their vehicles’ blue lights as is procedure at night to identify themselves as law enforcement officers to the people in the home.

As the two deputies approached the home, Donovan confronted them from the carport armed with an AK-47 rifle and wearing body armor. He demanded the deputies leave the property.

After taking a position of cover behind their patrol cars, the deputies told him they had a warrant from his arrest for an incident that had happened earlier in the day in Caswell County.

Donovan then fled into the surrounding wooded area.

Deputies began negotiating with Donovan who eventually came out of the woods, placed his rifle on the ground and surrendered to them.

In addition to the outstanding arrest warrant from Caswell County, Donovan was charged two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer by pointing a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Donovan is in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $1,000,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 14.

