North Carolina man faces child sex crime charges dating back nearly a decade

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A North Carolina man faces child sex crimes in Durham dating back nearly a decade, court documents say.

Stephen Maness, 39, of Chapel Hill was arrested Tuesday night.

Maness faces three counts of felony indecent liberties with a child and three counts sexual battery.

All three victims were under the age of 16 at the time of the offenses, court documents show.

Some of the offenses date back to 2012 and occurred until March 2020.

Maness is associated with Bull City Gymnastics.

A complaint against Maness is listed as being processed by USA Gymnastics. He is currently not allowed to be in the presence of minors at any USA Gymnastics member club or USA Gymnastics-sanctioned event without another adult present.

He received a $10,000 bond and was released from the Durham County Detention Center on Tuesday.