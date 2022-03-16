FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Spring Lake man has been arrested on two dozen felony charges in a child pornography case.

The Fayetteville Police Department reported their Cyber Crime Unit arrested 22-year-old Michael Shannon Amos II in the case. Detectives charged him with 24 felony charges of second and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The police department said it received a cyber tip about Amos. Detectives found more than 100 images and videos of child pornography. Those images and videos were seized.

Amos received a $60,000 unsecured bond, according to police.

No other details in the case have been released.