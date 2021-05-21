North Carolina man gets in fight with Amazon driver he says went speeding through neighborhood

MINT HILL, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A North Carolina man said he got into a fight with an Amazon contractor after the contractor drove too fast in his neighborhood.

Mint Hill police said, they responded to the incident and gave a police report to both people involved and they’ll have to present their case to the magistrate.

FOX 46 contacted Amazon representatives on Thursday. Officials with Amazon told FOX 46 that they’d send a statement to them on Thursday evening.

Lee Martin said, when he saw the Amazon driver speeding through his neighborhood, he yelled at him to slow down. He then grabbed his garden rake and put it in the road. Then, they started arguing.

“I reached down, picked up the rake, moved to the side, he put the window down and I told him, ‘hey, slow down,’” said Martin.

The official description of the incident in the police report is, “By going out with a rake and hitting a vehicle and the victim coming out and pepper spraying the suspect.”

Lee said, he plans to take his case to court because part of the police report makes it seem like he was the aggressor.

“Because the way it was worded, I’m the one that attacked them to do bodily harm against them. I did not do that,” said Lee.

In a statement to FOX 46, Amazon said, “This is a terrible incident and we’re actively investigating.”