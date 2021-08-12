North Carolina man gets life for grisly murder of Uber driver in 2017

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A murder suspect was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for slashing an Uber driver’s throat back in 2017 during an attempted robbery, the Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather III announced on Wednesday.

Diontray Adams, 29, was sentenced on Wednesday after a jury returned a guilty verdict for the murder of Uber driver Marlo Medina-Chevez, 44. The trial began on July 26. The jury deliberated for less than an hour.

Adams, along with James Stevens, were accused of planning to rob an Uber driver the night of May 20, 2017. Medina-chevez picked up the two men who were armed with a gun and a knife, and a struggle ensued. The two men drove to Rock Hill, South Carolina where they left Medina-Chevez’s body in a field.

Medina-Chevez was initially reported missing by CMPD, who then turned the investigation into a homciide case.

Mecklenburg County court sessions were closed this week due to a COVID-19 outbreak, however, court officials, with precautions in place, allowed the trial to resume. the trial began on July 26. Superior Court Judge Trosch, Jr. presided over the case.