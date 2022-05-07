ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Rockingham County jury has found a man guilty of dogfighting and animal cruelty, according to the Rockingham County district attorney’s office.

Darrick Lorenzo Fuller, 43, was found guilty of nine felony counts of dogfighting and baiting; 15 counts of felonious cruelty to animals; three counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals; and one count of practicing veterinary medicine without a license.

Fuller was sentenced to 23 consecutive sentences for a total minimum of 15 years and four months to a maximum of 19 Years and 11 months in the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections. He also was also ordered to pay $86,751.05 to the Rockingham County Animal Shelter.

A judge also ordered that $7,100 seized during the search of Fuller’s house be forfeited to the animal shelter to partially satisfy the judgment.

On March 24, 2021, animal control officials and Rockingham County deputies responded to a call for service in reference to animal cruelty. As a result of their investigation, detectives applied for and executed a search warrant at Fuller’s home in Madison.

The search team found 35 terrier-pit bull mix dogs on Fuller’s property. Detectives also found numerous items and devices used to train dogs for dogfighting.

The 35 dogs seized were taken to the RCAS and were treated for injuries that included broken bones, scarring and mutilation.

Rescue organizations from across the country found homes for 20 of the dogs, but 15 had to be euthanized because of the injuries and trauma that they had suffered.