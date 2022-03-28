SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man was killed in a crash early Monday morning while running from Sanford police, the department said in a news release.

Police said that Scott Reid, 56, of Raleigh, drove his car through the front of the Fastee Mart on Lee Avenue and was stealing from inside the business. Officers arrived around 12:30 a.m. to find extensive damage to the front of the store.

It was at that point that Reid got into his car and drove away from the scene. Police tried to stop him, but he refused, the release said.

The chase went down Tramway Road toward U.S. 1. The chase ended when Reid crashed head-on with another car near U.S. 1 and Wicker Street.

Reid died at the scene, police said.

Two occupants from the other car involved suffered non-life-threatening injuries. One was taken by air ambulance to UNC Chapel Hill and the other was taken to Central Carolina Hospital, the release said.