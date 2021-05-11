North Carolina man kills wife, then himself in son’s bedroom; child not hurt

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina dad killed his wife and then himself in their son’s bedroom Sunday night, police say.

The incident was reported just before 9:55 p.m. at a home at 120 Kennel Lane, according to a news release from the town of Clayton.

A woman called 911 and told dispatchers her husband had a gun and they were involved in a domestic dispute, the news release said.

The pair were identified as Christina Marie Bueno, 33, and Jaime Fernando Bueno, 35, officials said.

“The 911 dispatcher heard gun shots while on the phone with Christina Bueno and the line disconnected,” the news release said.

Both were later found dead in the bedroom of their 6-year-old son, according to Clayton officials.

“The 6-year-old son was found in the bedroom as his parents but was not harmed during the incident,” the news release said.

Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument.

“Witnesses have indicated that the couple had a history of domestic problems and Clayton Police responded to a domestic-related call involving the couple at the residence in 2019,” the news release said.

The little boy will be kept with family members of his mother, authorities said.

Police added that Jaime Bueno was a member of the Army National Guard.

The case is still being investigated, Clayton officials said.