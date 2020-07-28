North Carolina man pleads guilty to cocaine charge in Conway, sentenced to 10 years

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A North Carolina man pleaded guilty to his first-offense cocaine charge and was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison.

Chad Leroy Harris, 44, of Red Springs, N.C., pleaded guilty Monday to first-offense possession with intent to distribute cocaine, according to Assistant Solicitor Ryan Waller.

Harris was also charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, and is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

