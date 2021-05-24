North Carolina man shot, killed while sitting in car outside convenience store

35-year-old Donald Bernard Lowery Jr.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — “They didn’t have to take him. They didn’t have to take my baby.”

That’s Bracy’s reaction after her nephew, 35-year-old Donald Lowery Jr., was shot and killed just feet from the door of On Your Way Mart on East 12th Street in Winston-Salem.

“That was the little store he went in to play his lottery. That’s what he liked to do, sit in the truck, and he would put his numbers together,” she said.

While Lowery was sitting in his car just before 11 p.m., police say two men approached him, pulled out a gun and shot him several times.

A man told FOX8 he was there Saturday night and witnessed the shooting. He said he jumped in to perform CPR on Lowery, but it was too late.

“They told me he was gone. I wanted to know where did he go. They said he passed. ‘What you mean passed? Where did he go? I still want to see him,'” said Bracy.

Police say what happened at the store was not a random act. The suspect and the victim knew each other.

“It’s hard for me to understand why somebody wants to hurt my baby. One thing I know, what he was doing, it didn’t call for that right there,” said the victim’s aunt.

Lowery’s death marks the 13th homicide in Winston-Salem this year.

Police are asking for your help in identifying the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.