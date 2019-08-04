North Carolina man steals ambulance, leads police on high-speed chase

GASTONIA, NC (AP) – A North Carolina man has been charged with stealing an ambulance from a hospital parking bay and leading police on a high-speed chase.

News outlets report that the ambulance belonging to the Dallas Rescue Squad was taken from CaroMont Regional Medical Center Friday night.

Police charged 29-year-old Joshua Kyle Poindexter of Kings Mountain with larceny of a motor vehicle, fleeing to elude arrest, failing to heed a siren and reckless driving.

Authorities say GPS software allowed police to track the stolen ambulance. They said Poindexter led police on a chase that exceeded the speed limit by 15 mph before he was arrested in Cherryville, almost 20 miles away.

No one was injured.

