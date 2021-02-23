North Carolina man stole $60K in government-funded COVID relief, indictment alleges

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte man has been indicted for stealing over $60,000 in government-funded coronavirus benefits, the U.S. Attorney’s office for the western district of North Carolina said on Monday.

Over the summer of 2020 Charlotte resident Rashawn Prioleau, 35, used the identities of at least seven people to benefit from unemployment insurance in both of the Carolinas.

Over the course of the scheme, he obtained roughly $60,000 in government-funded COVID-19 benefits, the indictment indicated.

Prioleau is charged with nine counts of bank fraud, and each count carries a maximum of 30 years in prison and $1 million fine.

He’s also accused of making two false statements to the small business administration, which also carries a maximum of 30 years in prison and $1 million fine. And if that’s not enough, he faces identity theft charges which is at least two years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act is a federal law designed to provide emergency assistance for Americans struggling during the pandemic.