North Carolina Medic helps clean family’s turkey while on call

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A North Carolina medic helped a family clean their turkey while on a recent call.
According to Mecklenburg EMS, paramedic Williams took a moment to help the family with their Thanksgiving preparations when he was on a call that did not require a patient to be taken to the hospital.
Medic said the company is thankful for Williams’ and all of its employees’ caring spirits.
Despite the odd call, officials did say that the turkey wasn’t the most unusual request employees have received.
