CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A North Carolina non-profit group focused on helping kids is now the victim of a crime greatly impacting its ability to make a difference.

“Trips for Kids” has been working in the Charlotte area since 1999. focusing on keeping kids mobile on bicycles.

“We partner with groups and take them out riding,” Director Eric Supil said. “We engage with them in nature through mountain biking and exploring greenways.”

However, this week, a truck the organization uses to move bikes was stolen from the Charlotte Area Transportation System’s hub in Uptown. To make matters worse, it was stolen while volunteers were loading it up with bikes for the community.

“It really is immensely important to the operations of our organization,” Supil said. “The truck is really our lifeblood. It’s how we transport our bikes for programming, it’s how we pick up donations.”

The crime occurred as volunteers were in the middle of loading up old bikes that had been left behind on CATS transportation vehicles. The group transforms the old bikes into affordable ones to return to the community.

“Someone yelled, ‘Oh my gosh, your truck is rolling down the street!'” Supil said. “And then they drove off.”

The truck thief got away with 13 of the non-profit’s bikes still inside.

“It’s a travesty to take an entity like that from an organization that does a lot of youth and community programming,” Supil said. “To get people mobile.”

Supil hopes someone will be able to track the suspect down.

“Bring us our truck,” he said. “We need it to do critical work needed here in Charlotte.”

Anyone with information about the stolen truck is asked to call 911.