North Carolina parents, students heartbroken over elementary school teacher’s COVID-19 death

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Stanly County elementary teacher has died from COVID-19. The sudden news has been devastating to students and parents.

A mom says the teacher who died, Julie Davis, went out of her way to make sure her son was doing ok last school year when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit.

That mom says Davis even stopped by their house with a balloon and picture for her son.

“She was a really sweet woman and when school closed down at the beginning of all this mess, she reached out a lot,” Rianna Myers said.

Myers had to break the news to her son that his teacher from last year, Julie Davis, died.

“He got really upset. He cried and he was upset about it,” Myers said of her son.

The Stanly County Health Department tells FOX 46 that Davis, a third grade teacher at Norwood Elementary, died of COVID-19. The school district says there is no information from health officials which indicates that Davis contracted COVID-19 at school or from any student or teacher.

“It’s just scary because you do hear a lot of people recover from it or not have symptoms and then you hear of worst case scenario like this,” Myers said.

The flag is at half-staff at the school and flowers were placed on top of the rock which reads “NES teachers rock.”

“The teachers here at Norwood are very loving and caring and to lose one it’s just like losing a part of your family.”

Counselors and teachers letting students know they’re available to talk

“I know they’re going to be really upset it’s not easy for kids to go through something like that and to really understand what’s going on,” Myers said.

Norwood Elementary has only had one other positive COVID-19 case in a student back in early September. The district says that case is not related to Davis’s.

