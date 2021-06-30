North Carolina police looking for suspicious truck after young boy grabbed, taken away

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say they are looking for a vehicle after a man grabbed a boy playing outside, put him in the vehicle, and drove away.

On Tuesday, officers responded to a “suspicious circumstances” call in the area of Fort Bragg Road and Devers Street.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a witness observed a white male juvenile, approximately 5-6 years of age, playing outside in the Systel parking lot with a remote-controlled car, when an adult white male grabbed the juvenile and abruptly placed him in a dark in color, older style, black four-door pickup truck, unknown make and model, and drove away.

Witnesses told police they last saw the vehicle on McPherson Avenue, heading towards Bragg Boulevard.

The adult male was described as:

White Male

Unknown age

Bald on top with some hair on the sides and back of his head, possibly dirty blonde or reddish in color

Approximately 5’10”

Wearing a bright in color shirt, possibly orange

Police told CBS 17 on Wednesday morning that no children have been reported missing in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or that may have been in this area during this time is asked to contact Detective J. Frashure at (910) 303-8967 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).