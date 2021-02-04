North Carolina police searching for machete-wielding suspect accused of stabbing 2 people on bus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center was on lockdown Wednesday after CMPD said two people were seriously injured nearby in a stabbing on a CATS bus.

Police are now asking for the public’s help in finding a man accused of stabbing two people on a CATS bus with a machete.

Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center in the Elizabeth neighborhood of Charlotte was put on lockdown after someone reported seeing the suspect nearby.

Police say shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the man stabbed two people and was last seen walking down 7th Street.

The suspect is described as a man, about 5’7″ tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark, hooded jacket, beige pants, brown shoes and a black mask over his face.

Neighbors who watched the chaos unfold were visibly shaken.

“It’s shocking,” said Mary Kilburn who lives nearby. “We’re going through so much as it is and to have this happen, it saddens me that people think they need to resort to this.”

It’s not clear what kind of motive was behind the attack. Police say the two victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators searched the area with both dogs and a helicopter but the suspect remains on the loose.

“It gets my heart pounding just thinking about having to go through something like that,” Kilburn said.

Police shut down parts of 7th Street for a few hours as they searched for clues. Kilburn says she won’t sleep soundly until the suspect is behind bars.

“My thoughts are with (the victim’s) families,” said Kilburn, “I hope they pull through OK.”