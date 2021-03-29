North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis to undergo surgery for prostate cancer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTW) – North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis announced Monday he will undergo surgery next week to treat prostate cancer.

“I am in the hands of outstanding medical professionals and expect to make a full recovery,” Tillis said in a statement on Facebook.

Tillis said his cancer was found early and emphasized how important it is to get routine scans, even if you don’t think you need them.

“I had no symptoms and would have never imagined I had cancer,” Tillis said. “My prognosis is good because I went to my annual physical and received a PSA test, which led to a biopsy and eventually my diagnosis. Early detection can truly save lives.”

