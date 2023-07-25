GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is now using artificial intelligence to identify distracted commercial drivers.

The devices, which are on high-traffic roads for commercial vehicles, take photos of commercial drivers in violation of the hands-free law. The photos are then sent to a state trooper.

The system, which has been in use since the spring, covers the eastern, western and central parts of the state.

“Being an advocate and being in the truck for over 20 years, I’ve seen a lot of bad things when people are distracted,” truck driver Chad Malloy said.

Troopers are using three Acusensus Heads-Up solution devices along Interstate 40. The cameras are only monitoring commercial drivers. They take photos of passing trucks’ license plates and capture images of the driver inside the cab to look for hands-free and seat belt violations.

Unlike passenger vehicle drivers, commercial drivers must be hands-free at all times when driving.

“We can only drive 11 hours,” Malloy said. “We have to sleep a mandatory of 10 hours. We have to take a mandatory 30-minute break after an eight-hour period, and everything’s different for us.”

The AI devices are mobile and can be relocated. Plus, there’s no schedule for where they are placed.

“I think it’ll be an excellent implement in trying to catch distracted driving,” Malloy said. “As we know, it’s all a huge problem now with people on phones and things like that.

Some are on the fence about the devices.

“Do I think it’s needed? Yes and no,” truck driver Ronnie Byrd said. ” You got a lot of people that’s been out here that’s been doing this for a long time … We got to use our phones while we’re driving … not all the time to be texting and driving, but … to check for more work.”

A state trooper will park in a location past the device and then get an alert within seconds when there is a violation. The trooper can pull up the photo and review it. If there is evidence of a violation, they will stop the truck as it passes.

Fines of up to $100 could be issued.

Last week in the Hickory area, there were five violations in a 30-minute period, the highway patrol said.

Commercial drivers said they also hope to see something similar used to monitor passenger vehicle drivers in violation of texting and driving and not wearing seat belts.

“It’ll be a great implement for starting out with the trucking industry … I hope it can filter down to everybody,” Malloy said.

“We’re more worried about the people driving on the road than us,” Byrd said. ” This is what we do for a living.”

The images taken by the devices are not shared with any other law enforcement entity outside of the highway patrol.

The total cost of the three devices being used was $495,000.