North Carolina student charged with bringing rifle onto school property

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A student has been charged with bringing a rifle onto school property in Union County, according to the sheriff’s office.
During a safety sweep, deputies observed a rifle and alcohol inside a pickup truck in the parking lot at Forest Hills High School on Monday, Nov. 9.
The truck belonged to Cannon Davis, 18, and he was taken into custody a short time later. Deputies say they are not aware of any threat to students or staff.
Davis faces multiple charges including possession of fraudulent forms of identification and underage possession of a malted beverage.
