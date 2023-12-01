WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — No charges will be filed after a Winston-Salem high school student died after jumping out of a moving school bus earlier this month, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Officers were called at about 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 20 and found a person in the road who was later identified as 17-year-old Alex Wilson, a student at Parkland High School. Investigators learned that he jumped out of the back of a school bus while it was still moving.

Wilson was taken to a hospital and died on Monday, police said.

Police told FOX8 on Thursday that five students had jumped off the bus and that the investigation has not found any indication of criminal involvement.

“This is a heartbreaking situation,” Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Tricia McManus said in a news release on Nov. 21. “Our thoughts and prayers are with our student and the family. School administrators are supporting the family in every way possible. Our crisis team has been available on campus today to talk with the student’s peers and all those impacted by what happened yesterday. We know this event has been traumatizing for the student, the family, for the students on board the bus, and for the bus driver.”