ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina state trooper who was shot Monday in western North Carolina while helping out a stranded driver returned fire and killed the suspect, authorities said.

Jeffrey L. Dunlap, a 13-year veteran of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, was helping a 57-year-old man on Interstate 26 westbound in Asheville when the man “produced a firearm and fired,” according to NCSHP 1st Sgt. Chris Knox.

Dunlap was hit in the chest, but the round was stopped by his ballistic vest, Knox said. Dunlap returned fire and shot and killed Wesley Scott Taylor of Leicester.

Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene, while Dunlap was taken to a local hospital for observation. He has since been released.

Based on the protocol for any trooper-involved shootings, Dunlap will be on administrative duty while the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation conducts an investigation.