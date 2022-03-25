BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators have charged a 56-year-old Morganton woman for selling cocaine out of her home.

According to Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Tracy Yvette Robinson’s home was searched and cocaine and drug paraphernalia was found and seized.

Robinson was arrested and transported to Burke County Magistrate’s Office and charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of cocaine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for cocaine selling and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robinson was booked into the Burke County Jail on $20.000.