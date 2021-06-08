North Carolina woman charged with overpaying herself by nearly $1M, sheriff’s office says

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A North Carolina woman faces felony charges after the sheriff’s office said she overpaid herself by nearly $1 million over 10 years.

Cheryl Rouse Fields, 65, of Goldston, worked at Basic Machinery Company in Siler City and oversaw payroll for the company, the sheriff’s office said.

An internal audit by the company revealed “inconsistencies in documentation.”

An investigation into those inconsistencies revealed Fields overpaid herself routinely for at least 10 years, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said.

Fields embezzled more than $900,000, deputies said.

She was arrested and charged with felony embezzlement and felony corporate malfeasance.

She was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.