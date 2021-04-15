North Carolina woman found in suitcase was strangled to death with cellphone charger, autopsy says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An autopsy report released Wednesday revealed a Wake County woman was strangled to death before her body was found in a suitcase in the Neuse River in February.

Brittany Samone Smith, 28, was about six months pregnant when she was killed, the report states.

A gray, cloth-wrapped cellphone charger was still wrapped around her neck when her body was found inside a suitcase Feb. 9 in the Neuse River.

A blood test detected fentanyl and cocaine in Smith’s system at the time of her death.

The fetus was not injured, the autopsy states.

Smith was reported missing before her body was found. She had been living in a tent behind a Wendell home when she disappeared.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office arrested Thomas Clayton Johnson, 37, and Emmalei Grace Trevathan, 24, during a traffic stop on Feb. 10 in Raleigh. Both face charges of murder, murder of an unborn child, and concealment of a body.

Johnson and Trevathan have been booked into the Wake County Detention Center where they are being held without bond.