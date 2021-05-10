North Carolina woman unknowingly sits on $1 million lottery prize for 6 weeks

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A North Carolina woman left a winning lottery ticket worth $1 million in a drawer for six weeks before remembering to scratch it, according to the NC Lottery.

“We bought tickets, put them in a drawer because we came home to eat dinner, and we just forgot about them,” said Patricia Scharville of Wake Forest. ““We just scratched it off last week. It was a nice Saturday night, we were sitting on the front porch, and we thought, ‘Let’s scratch off the tickets. We feel lucky tonight!’”

To her and her husband’s surprise, they were lucky. Her $10 Bankroll game scratch-off was a top prize winner.

“I just hand it to him and said, ‘I think there’s something wrong with this ticket,’” she said. “He looked at the ticket and was like, ‘Oh my god.’ And so I was like, ‘Ok, so it’s real!’”

Scharville took up a lump sum of $424,503 after federal and state taxes were withheld.

She said that she and her husband may use the money to buy a beach house.