North Charleston squirrel predicts winner of 2020 presidential election

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Many people across the country are casting their vote early for the 2020 presidential election and that’s no different for a squirrel in North Charleston.

ChrisChris the Squirrel decided to take part in the Squirrel Vote this year.

The Squirrel Vote puts a squirrel to the test and see who it picks as the winner of the election.

The “vote” has taken place since the 2008 race but this, however, will be the first time ChrisChris will participate.

Gnocchi the Squirrel was the original squirrel who participated, but he recently passed away at the age of 16.

Now it’s ChrisChris’ turn to take over the mantle and make his choice.

“We thought it had ended but apparently ChrisChris came into our lives then we lost him but we got him back so I think we’ll continue the tradition,” said Serena Ash, ChrisChris’ temporary caregiver.

The way the vote works is that 10 nuts will be placed in two bowls that have each candidate’s name attached to it and whichever one he eats the most hazelnuts out of will be determined the winner.

Serena said she’s had friends tell her that they vote based on what the squirrel decides in this vote and she’s happy with anything people can get out of it, especially if it gets them to the polls.

“I think it will probably be a relief from the news that we’ve been hearing… but it just might get people out to vote,” said Serena when asked how she thinks the vote could help people.

After plenty of chomping and digging into each bowl, ChrisChris decided that President Trump will win another four years in office.

Serena said there’s one lesson she hopes everyone can get out of this event.

If a squirrel can do it then people can too.” SERENA ASH

On Election Day, we can all see if ChrisChris got it right on his very first Squirrel Vote.

LATEST HEADLINES: