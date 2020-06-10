North MB animal shelter sees increase in foster pets, new location to be built with generous donation

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Self-isolation led many animal lovers to rescue organizations like Kind Keeper Animal Rescue to foster and even adopt pets.

CBS News reports, during the initial coronavirus outbreak, there was an uptick in foster pet applications.

Kind Keeper has helped many pets find new homes, even if just temporarily. Often times it fills up with more pets than it can handle.

With limited space inside the rescue, volunteers like Betsy Shortle are thankful for those willing to foster pets, especially amid the pandemic.

“At one point we had like 22-24 cats [and] kittens here and another 20-something out in foster. A year ago we didn’t have that many in foster so, it’s been something that’s been growing,” Shortle explained.

Just a few weeks ago, the rescue had to deny drop-offs because it was at capacity with kittens.

For over 4 years, Kind Keepers has cared for pets and each year the number of rescues and adoptions nearly double.

The rescue recently received over $340,000 from the estate of Carol Lytton, a local animal lover who suddenly passed away.

Lytton was working with the animal rescue in hopes to find property for a new building. It was her will to fund and support the needs of Kind Keeper and other local organizations.

The donation will be used to build a much larger facility, with a veterinary office inside.

“This donation is huge,” Shortle said with relief. “It is a God-sent to us because, our income for the shelter here is totally on donations and adoption fees,” she explained.

Owner, Belinda Mairowicz, says she won’t start building until she finds property best-fit for animal rescues.

LATEST HEADLINES: