North MB tourist finds possible megalodon tooth

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A family from Tennessee may have found what shark tooth hunters dream of finding, part of what might be a fossilized megalodon tooth.

James Castleberry, a Knoxville TN native, said he was on vacation and walking along the beach in North Myrtle Beach with his children when he came across what appeared to be half of a megalodon tooth.

According to Erin Burge, professor of Marine Biology at CCU, the tooth looks like it may be a fossilized.

“It looks like a megalodon or white shark fossil tooth,” Burge said. “They are occasionally seen on Grand Strand beaches.”

Castleberry said he and his family have been coming to the area for around 7 years and have never found anything like this until this trip.

LATEST HEADLINES: