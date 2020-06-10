North MB tourist finds possible megalodon tooth

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A family from Tennessee may have found what shark tooth hunters dream of finding, part of what might be a fossilized megalodon tooth.
James Castleberry, a Knoxville TN native, said he was on vacation and walking along the beach in North Myrtle Beach with his children when he came across what appeared to be half of a megalodon tooth.
According to Erin Burge, professor of Marine Biology at CCU, the tooth looks like it may be a fossilized.
“It looks like a megalodon or white shark fossil tooth,” Burge said. “They are occasionally seen on Grand Strand beaches.”
Castleberry said he and his family have been coming to the area for around 7 years and have never found anything like this until this trip.
