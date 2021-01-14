North Myrtle Beach approves pay raise for lifeguards

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The City of North Myrtle Beach announced Thursday, lifeguards have been approved for a pay increase, according to North Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue.

Lifeguards will now be paid $14-16 per hour, with supervisors being paid $17 an hour. New lifeguards will be paid an additional $800 bonus and returning lifeguards will receive a $500 bonus.

Lifeguards will also receive two $100 holiday bonuses, free training and free uniforms. Candidates must be able to swim 550 yards in 10 minutes or less, according to NMBOR.

Those who are interested in applying for a seasonal lifeguard position can apply here.

