North Myrtle Beach Chick-Fil-A employee tests positive for COVID-19

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – An employee has tested positive for COVID-19 at the North Myrtle Beach Chick-Fil-A, the company confirmed on Tuesday.

Immediately upon learning this information, the restaurant initiated its response protocol, following CDC and local health guidelines, according to the company.

The restaurant, at 690 Hwy 17 N, is currently operating as normal, although the dining room remains closed.

Chick-fil-A has issued this statement: “Our highest priority is the health and well-being of our Team Members and Guests. After learning that a Team Member at Chick-fil-A North Myrtle Beach was diagnosed with COVID-19, the restaurant initiated the response protocol and took precautionary measures, including disinfecting and deep cleaning the restaurant. Safe service is our top priority and our restaurants continue to follow CDC and local health department guidelines.”

More can be found about what Chick-fil-A is doing to prevent the spread of coronavirus on its website, including a list of detailed precautions that all restaurants are taking.