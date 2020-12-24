North Myrtle Beach Christmas light show cancelled due to severe weather

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Great Christmas Light Show in North Myrtle Beach has been cancelled for Thursday due to a severe weather forecast issued by the National Weather Service.
The city announced the cancellation came out of an abundance of caution. Also, there is no Lightshow on Christmas day, so that employees can spend Christmas with their families. The Great Christmas Light Show continues December 26-30.
