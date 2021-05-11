North Myrtle Beach City Council discuss several big projects at budget retreat

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Several projects in North Myrtle Beach were postponed due to the pandemic. Now, City Council is working to get those started including a $36 million expansion of the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex.

North Myrtle Beach City Council’s Fiscal Year 2022 Budget Retreat takes place May 10 and 11.

City officials are discussing the proposed budget of $122.6 million that includes several big projects to enhance the city.

The proposed budget does not include a property tax increase. Mayor Hatley said they will not be raising any taxes for the proposed projects and that they’ll be paid through local accommodation and hospitality taxes.

North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley said they discussed the construction of an $8 million Emergency Operations Center (EOC) that would be located west of the Intracoastal Waterway.

The EOC would be able to handle a Category 5 hurricane and accommodate all EOC personnel.

“We can actually run city hall. If we had a cat 5 and say our buildings were destroyed where they’re presently sitting, we can continue operation of our city and that will enable us to get our businesses up and running quicker,” Mayor Hatley said.

“We need a cat 5 building. We are having more and more storms as we know and we need a place to have a permanent data base operation center, Hatley said”

Mayor Hatley said if the budget is approved, so would a $36 million, 96-acre expansion of the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex. She said it already benefits the city as a whole because of the revenue it brings in.

“Our sports complex since it’s been there has brought in a 100 million dollars to local businesses and 3 million for our city,” Mayor Hatley said.

The expansion would be phased in over several years. The project was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but Mayor Hatley said they already purchased the land for it.

Several projects Mayor Hatley said were postponed due to the pandemic saying, “we had some of these budgeted for last year and of course we had to put them on the backburner and we had to lower our budget last year so this is actually continuing what we had planned to start next year.”

Other major proposed projects for FY 2022:

$9 million for Phase I of the 18th Avenue North Ocean Outfall with construction beginning in fall 2021. The $5.5 million Phase II of the project would occur in fall 2022 (FY 2023). The project was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

$1.75 million to place utilities underground in the Cherry Grove section of the city as part of the continuing Santee Cooper underground utilities project delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

$3.75 million in large water and sewer projects delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first reading of the proposed budget is set for June 7th.

Count on News13 for updates.