North Myrtle Beach City Council unanimously votes to extend State of Emergency

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach City Council unanimously voted to extend their State of Emergency ordinance which was set to expire on July 12.
The extended state of emergency will be in place for 60 days unless overturned before the expiration date by city council.
