North Myrtle Beach considers changing to gender neutral language

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach City Council is considering changing the language in their codes of ordinances to be more gender neutral.

According to a proposal, many cities wrote their ordinances before the push to include gender neutral language that doesn’t exclude women. North Myrtle Beach is no exception.

The city’s ordinances currently contain masculine pronouns (he, him, his, etc.), however, now the city is looking into using “he/she” instead of just “he.”

The Municipal Code Corporation can substitute gender-inclusive pronouns within the Code, where appropriate, with the permission of City Council, according to the city.

In order for that change to be made, City Council will have to pass an ordinance.

Examples of suggested substitutions include:

Changing the term “he” to “he/she;”

Changing the term “his” to “his/her;”

Changing the term “her” to “his/her;”

Changing the term “him” to “him/her;”

Changing the term “himself” to “himself/herself;”

Changing the term “herself” to “himself/herself;”

Changing the term “fireman” to “firefighter;”

Changing the term “firemen” to “firefighters;”

Changing the term “chairman” to “chairperson;”

Changing the term “vice-chairman” to “vice-chairperson.”

The change will be discussed at Monday night’s City Council meeting.

LATEST HEADLINES: