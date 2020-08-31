North Myrtle Beach extends mask ordinance for 60 days; read the full FAQ

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – City council voted unanimously to extend the emergency ordinance requiring people to wear face coverings.

In anticipation of the Labor Day holiday, council members held a special meeting on Monday afternoon to consider extending the ordinance. The law first went into place on July 2.

The fine for not following the ordinance is $25 for customers and $100 for businesses. If someone says they can’t wear a mask due to religious, age or health concerns, there will be no other questioning, according to officials.

The extended ordinance will be in effect for 60 days. It will expire at midnight, Oct 31.

FAQs about the ordinance

QUESTION: Do customers have to wear face-coverings to enter a restaurant or while in a restaurant?

ANSWER: No, only restaurant employees engaged in face-to-face interactions with customers are required to wear face-coverings.



QUESTION: Does this law apply to accommodations?

ANSWER: No.



QUESTION: Do I have to wear a face-covering on the beach or anywhere outside?ANSWER: No.



QUESTION: Do I have to wear a face-covering to enter my workout place or gym, and, do I have to wear it while working out?

ANSWER: No.



QUESTION: Are there exemptions in the ordinance?

ANSWER: Yes. If you cannot safely wear a face-covering because of age or a health condition or you are unable to remove the face-covering without the help of others, you are exempt. Also, a person whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face-covering is exempt.



QUESTION: Can someone question me if I say I cannot wear a face-covering based on your exemptions?

ANSWER: They should not question you. Once you say you cannot wear a face-covering due to one of the exemptions contained in the law, you should be allowed to proceed.



QUESTION: You have exemptions in your law. Why include them when people will just take advantage of them.

ANSWER: The exemptions are there to protect the rights of those they apply to. If someone takes advantage of the exemptions, that is unfortunate. We are trying to work together to reduce the surge of confirmed COVID-19 cases here.



QUESTION: Does this law apply in any way to HOAs and POAs?

ANSWER: No.



QUESTION: Did the Mayor pass this law?

ANSWER: City Council passed the law. The Mayor is a member of City Council. Each member of City Council has one vote. It was a unanimous vote.

The ordinance states:

All persons entering any retail business, including but not limited to grocery stores and pharmacies, and any business where personal services are dispensed including but not limited to hair and/or nail salons, barbershops, and tattoo parlors must wear a face covering while inside the establishment.

All restaurants; retail establishments including but not limited to grocery stores and pharmacies; businesses providing personal services including but not limited to hair and nail salons, barbershops and tattoo parlors; and all government offices in the City must require their employees to wear a face-covering at all times while having face-to-face interaction with the public.

For a copy of the ordinance, visit www.NMB.us and look under “Press Releases” on the home page.