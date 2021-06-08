North Myrtle Beach just got crazier: Crazy Mason opens second milkshake shop today

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Starting at 3 p.m. Tuesday, the Crazy Mason’s second milkshake shop will be open for business.

The Crazy Mason opened their first location in 2020 in The Market Common. Now they’re bringing the crazy to the next level with a new location in North Myrtle Beach: double the number of shops, twice the number of mind-blowing milkshakes.

The new location will eventually feature the same 23 crazy milkshake options like “Have your cake and eat it too,” “Build me up buttercup” and “Split happens.”

Each of the milkshake varieties are also available as scooped ice cream in a mason jar, for those who aren’t crazy about milkshakes.

The company announced the opening on Facebook asking people to be patient as, for now, they have a limited menu and limited staff. They will be open from 3-9 p.m.