North Myrtle Beach leaders talk who will pay for road improvements at Parkway development

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – City leaders in North Myrtle Beach held a public hearing on a new ordinance that would allow the city to be paid back over $3 million spent on road improvements.

The ordinance would make it so landowners in the Parkway Group Planned Development District, on the site of the former Waterway Hill Golf Course, would reimburse the city the $3.2 million the city spent on the improvements to the SC 31 interchange and paving a portion of Water Tower Road.

The ordinance would also make it easier for the city to take legal action if owners do not pay.

“We made an agreement with the developers at that time we would make certain improvements to the roadways, and they would reimburse us at a later date. Tonight’s ordinance that we passed, clarifies who’s going to pay, how they are going to pay, and when they are going to pay it.” Said City Councilman Hank Thomas.

Thomas also said “We modified the agreement in the ordinance that specifies we want to know if they don’t make the payments. Put some teeth in the ordinance so that if it’s necessary to go get our money we can, the city has a clearer path to go get that.”

However, property owners that pay the full amount owed before June 31 will receive a 5% discount to their total.

A second hearing was held in regards to a beach parking payment for two of the owners, but it was tabled and a workshop was to be set up with the owners in the future.