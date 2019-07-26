North Myrtle Beach names new K-9 officer, thanks public for help

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Her name is Jolene! Try saying that aloud without singing the famous song.

The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Service announced the name of its new police K-9 on Friday. Jolene will begin her training immediately with her partner Officer Patrick Wilkinson.

Last week, the department announced the addition of a new K-9 and asked the public for help picking a name. More than 500 submissions were received.

“They are truly two of our finest officers,” the department posted on social media.



“Thank you to all our citizens who offered name submissions,” the department posted. “We were humbled by the tremendous response and appreciate the support of public safety in our community.”

We look forward to seeing Jolene and Officer Wilkinson when they are out on patrol.