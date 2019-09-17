North Myrtle Beach officer resigns after arrest for domestic violence

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A North Myrtle Beach officer has resigned after being charged with domestic violence.

Former LCpl. David Gregory King, 48, of Myrtle Beach was arrested and booked into J. Reuben Long early Saturday morning Sept. 7, a police report says. A city spokesperson says King resigned on Sept. 11.

Horry County police responded to a reported domestic dispute at his Myrtle Beach area home. After investigating, officers found “probable cause to make an arrest for domestic violence third degree.”

In a statement, North Myrtle Beach said “It would be inappropriate for the City to comment on the case itself. Horry County police made the arrest based on evidence they collected. The case will now make its way through the court system. The City can and is reviewing the situation in terms of its personnel regulations.”

King is now out on a $1,000 bond.