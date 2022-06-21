NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The North Myrtle Beach Planning Commission postponed a decision on a new development called ‘The Preserve’ at a meeting Tuesday night.

The Preserve is proposed to span a more than 110-acre lot at the southeast corner of Highways 31 and 22 and include over 800 multi-family units and over 10,000 feet of retail space.

Planning commission members felt they didn’t have enough information about the project to pass the first reading of an ordinance that would approve the development.

Harvey Eisner, commission leader said several of the project’s designs were not up to par.

“The pictures of the apartments, I’ll be honest with you…they look like barracks,” Eisner said. “And I just — I mean — I just don’t think it’s attractive. It seems like we should just postpone this.”

The proposal will be heard again at the next regularly-scheduled planning commission meeting on July 19.