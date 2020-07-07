North Myrtle Beach police charge man with indecent exposure at S. Ocean Blvd resort

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach police charged a man with indecent exposure after multiple reports of flashing at a S. Ocean Boulevard resort.

Howard Woods, 52, of Shannon, NC, was charged after witnesses say they saw him exposing and touching himself in an area of a resort called the Lazy River on Sunday. Two witnesses said they saw him, and the front desk received a complaint of a similarly dressed person taking pictures of little girls, according to the report.

When police interviewed Woods, he said he was sitting outside by the pool deck taking pictures of his surrounding to show his grandmother. He said he talked with a young girl but never flashed her, according to the report.

Woods is in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $25,000 bond awaiting a pretrial.