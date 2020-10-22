North Myrtle Beach police investigate early morning shots fired call

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach Police are investigating early Thursday after they say they received calls of potential shots fired.

Around 3:45 a.m. officers were dispatched to an area off Long Bay Road in North Myrtle Beach, according to police.

The area, according to police, is hard to access because it is a large wooded area.

North Myrtle Beach Police searched the area as best as they could, but did not locate anything, according to police.

LATEST HEADLINES: