NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach Police are investigating early Thursday after they say they received calls of potential shots fired.
Around 3:45 a.m. officers were dispatched to an area off Long Bay Road in North Myrtle Beach, according to police.
The area, according to police, is hard to access because it is a large wooded area.
North Myrtle Beach Police searched the area as best as they could, but did not locate anything, according to police.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- North Myrtle Beach police investigate early morning shots fired call
- Mark your calendar: Daylight saving (and extra sleep) just days away
- Trump spokesperson says armed men outside Florida early voting location were not hired by campaign
- How to turn off Facebook voter registration prompts
- 5 questions we have ahead of Thursday’s final Trump-Biden debate