NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety is asking for your help tracking down a suspected criminal.

The department is looking for a man it says is tied to several car break-ins that happened in North Myrtle, according to a Facebook post.

Law enforcement asks that if anyone has any information that could lead to this person’s arrest, they contact the North Myrtle Beach Detective Tip Hotline.