North Myrtle Beach postpones all youth basketball games, practices after rise in COVID cases

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The City of North Myrtle Beach announced Monday all youth basketball games and practices will be postponed.
The city said the postponement comes after an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area. Games and practices are expected to restart on January 19.
An updated schedule will be provided to parents and coaches after everything starts back up.
