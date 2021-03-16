North Myrtle Beach promotes 19-year female officer to rank of Captain

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Department has announced the promotion of one of their female officers to the rank of Captain.

“We are very proud of Captain Crowell’s many contributions to our department and the community,” said Police Chief Tommy Dennis, “And we look forward to great things from Dana in the years to come.”

Dana K. Crowell has served as an officer with the department for the past 19 years, and began her career in 2002 in Uniform Patrol, according to the department.

She spent time as a Field Training Officer and K9 Handler before transferring to the Criminal Investigations Unit in 2011. It was there that Crowell worked her way up to the rank of Sergeant. She was promoted to Lieutenant in 2015.

She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice Administration from Columbia College, Columbia, South Carolina.

Crowell is an active member of the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives, the Southern Police Institute’s Alumni Association, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Association.